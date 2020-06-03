ST. PETER — Watching her Shih Tzu, Simon, socialize, Sue Munson joked about how hard it’d be to get him and his furry friends to leave St. Peter’s new dog park.
“They’re so happy here,” she said. “It’s going to be really hard to get them out.”
The park opened this week, drawing dog owners and their pets to take in the grassy space near 1125 Swift St.
The River Valley Dog Park Association raised $32,000 to make the park happen, while the city of St. Peter provided the land, labor and water hook-ups. Dog owners said they welcomed another recreational option for their pets besides the occasionally flooded Rabbit Road dog park.
Abbey Lane, who helped lead the fundraising, said it felt amazing to see the park being used. She brought her corgi mix, Penny, for some fetch in the park Monday morning.
“This is the best thing I could ask for,” she said. “It’s been a long process but the fact we’re standing in the park right now on a beautiful day and there’s just pure enjoyment is really satisfying.”
The park includes two connected fenced-in lawns, trees, water fountains and a picnic table. The smaller fenced-in section helps dogs acclimate to dogs in the larger section through the fence.
Association members plan to have four benches installed, another tree planted, and perhaps a mound of dirt and/or culvert added to give the dogs more activities. More fundraising will be needed to maintain the park.
The association intends to name it “Thompson Park” in honor of Betty Thompson, a longtime resident and dog owner who helped make the park a reality. She brought her puggle, Bella, to the opening, which Thompson said she’s been dreaming about for more than a year.
She and many other dog owners had to go to Mankato’s dog park in the past during times when the Rabbit Road park flooded. Thompson now looks forward to the convenience of bringing Bella on walks around nearby Hallett’s Pond with Anita Nascarenhas and her dog, Binky, coupled with visits to the dog park.
Munson expects to bring Simon to the park every day, sometimes twice. She sat with Bobbi Woelpern and three of her dogs, Ivory, Peanut and Roscoe, on Monday — Woelpern’s fourth dog is 16 years old and stayed home.
Ivory is a rescue dog from Texas who escaped transport to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society two years ago. A North Mankato resident found her about two weeks later, leading Woelpern to first foster her, then adopt her.
The dog becomes reserved when a bunch of other dogs are around, but when Woelpern and Munson brought her to the park in the morning, the yellow Lab mix rolled in the grass and ran her heart out, Woelpern said.
The dogs aren’t used to such a big lawn to run and roll on, Munson said.
“This is like going to heaven for them,” she said.
Installing the fence so the park could open was the project’s first phase. With that step completed, amenities and getting the park on Google Maps come next.
Along with being a great resource for St. Peter dog owners, Lane hopes the park draws travelers passing through on Highway 169. Pet owners use apps like BringFido while traveling to find pet-friendly hotels and parks along their routes.
Transforming the otherwise unused city land into the park has been exciting, Lane said. Like many of the other dogs at the park on opening day, Penny had her tongue out as she cooled down in the shade after fetch.
“The fact we’ve gotten to this point and it looks as great as it does is amazing,” Lane said.
