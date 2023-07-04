ST. PETER — A section of Highway 99 immediately west of St. Peter will close to traffic Friday and remain closed until some time in September.
During the closure, Highway 99 traffic will be detoured to Nicollet County Road 40, County Road 5 and Broadway Avenue.
The closure is necessary while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews continue to construct a J-turn at the Highway 99/Highway 169 intersection.
Highway 169 will remain open through St. Peter, but motorists traveling on the south end of St. Peter will encounter lane restrictions reducing traffic to two northbound lanes.
The ongoing project to improve intersections at the south end of St. Peter has progressed into its second stage, a MnDOT press said.
Improvements at St. Peter include the addition of a second left turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22. Construction is expected to be complete in October.
Traffic restrictions are expected to change throughout stages of the construction project. Detour maps, including a detailed interactive map, are available on the project website: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/index.html.
