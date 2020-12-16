MANKATO — The owners of Weggy's On Campus are opening Costanza’s Pizzeria at University Square Mall.
Steve and Dani Wegman said in a press released that Costanza’s will offer Detroit-style pizza, Chicago-style pizza, along with thin and hand-tossed pizza as well as pasta dishes, hot hoagie sandwiches and chicken wings.
Dine in, take out and delivery will all be available.
They hope to be open by the end of the month.
Steve Wegman said the opportunity for the pizzeria presented itself and they took advantage of if, joking it was not the best time to open a restaurant.
“During the last eight months our businesses have been closed, 25% open, 50% open, then closed again. I just don’t know why you wouldn’t want to open up a pizzeria,” Wegman said.
The Wegmans already own Weggy's, Berry Blendz, and Krusty’s Donuts, all at University Square. They also own the 507 on Front Street in downtown Mankato.
