MONTGOMERY — A 29-year-old New Prague man was injured early Sunday morning when his vehicle rolled on Highway 13 at Dodd Road south of Montgomery.
Steven Ford Cochran was driving at 7:14 a.m. on a curve when his 1998 Dodge Ram pickup drove onto the shoulder and he lost control, the State Patrol said. The pickup rolled after he attempted to straighten it out.
Cochran was taken to the New Prague Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
Road conditions were snowy and icy.
Cochran was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.