NORTH MANKATO — A New Prague man was hospitalized after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 169 near Lookout Drive Saturday afternoon.
Paul John Flick, 61, was southbound on Highway 169 on a 2004 Yamaha XV, pulling a trailer when a gust of wind caught the trailer and pulled the bike down, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Flick, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the Mankato hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway was dry at the time of the 5:20 p.m. crash.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.