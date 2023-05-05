MANKATO — Jason Grovom will be the new principal at Prairie Winds Middle School, Mankato Area Public Schools announced Friday.
Grovom currently serves as the principal at Eagle Lake Elementary.
He’s previously served as the principal at Kennedy Elementary and has a master’s degree in Education and an educational specialist degree from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Grovom will begin his duties at Prairie Winds Middle School on July 1.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.