MONTGOMERY — A 19-year-old college student from Montgomery was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way on Wednesday evening at the Minnesota State Fair.
Rachel Rynda represented Le Sueur County is the competition for the title between 10 dairy princesses from throughout the state. She will serve throughout the upcoming year as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Rynda also was named Miss Congeniality in the competition.
Her parents are Francis and Theresa Rynda. She attends University of Wisconsin River Falls.
Sibley County Dairy Princess Aly Dieball of Green Isle was selected as a runner-up.
Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry and their communication skills and enthusiasm. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay program.
Throughout her reign, Rynda will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families.
Rynda’s first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit for nearly eight hours to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter Thursday and Friday at the Minnesota State Fair. The public may view her being sculpted while seated a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building.
This year will mark the first year butter sculptor and Minnesota native Gerry Kulzer will be carving Princess Kay and the finalists in a solo capacity. Kulzer will sculpt Dieball's likeness Sunday at the fair.
Throughout the fair, Princess Kay and the other finalists will make appearances near the butter sculpture booth and at the Moo Booth in the Dairy Barn.
Princess Kay’s Facebook page (facebook.com/princesskayofthemilkyway) will provide daily updates and photos of each completed butter sculpture.
