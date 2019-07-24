MANKATO — Eagle Lake and Kennedy elementary schools, Prairie Winds Middle School and Central High School all have new leaders.
All of the new principals are familiar names in the Mankato Area Public School District.
The reorganization was prompted by a retirement and a resignation, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
Jason Grovom has left Kennedy Elementary School to lead Eagle Lake Elementary School. Grovom is replacing Kory Kath, who left to become principal of Owatonna Senior High School. Grovom led Kennedy Elementary for seven years.
Steve Rustad has left Prairie Winds Middle School to become principal of Kennedy Elementary. Rustad had been principal of Prairie Winds since it opened in 2016 and before that was principal of East Junior High School for three years.
Monde Schwartz replaced Rustad as Prairie Winds principal. She was the school's assistant principal since its opening and held the same post at Franklin Elementary School the year prior.
At Central High School and Central Freedom School, Brian Hansen is replacing Kathy Johnson. Johnson retired from the area learning center at the end of the school year. Hansen previously was an assistant principal at West High School.
The principals took their new posts July 1. Peterson, who became Mankato's superintendent on the same day, said the shifts are a product of a district culture that encourages administrators to pursue new challenges.
Two new assistant principals and two new deans also have been appointed in the district.
Andy Krause is returning to Mankato to become assistant principal at West High School. He was principal of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School for the last two years. Before that, he was a teacher coach and AVID and access coordinator in Mankato.
Aaron Hyer replaced Schwartz as assistant principal at Prairie Winds. He previously was dean of students at the school.
Melissa Brueske is replacing Hyer as dean. She previously was a teacher at Washington Elementary.
Julie Larkin-Spies is now dean at Dakota Meadows Middle School, which is a new position. She previously was a teacher mentor and a teacher at Central High School.
