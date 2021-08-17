MANKATO — Two elementary schools in Mankato have new principals.
Franklin Elementary School Principal Brian Grensteiner has left to take a new position in Fairmont.
Jefferson Elementary School Principal Scot Johnson has been reassigned to Franklin.
Melissa Brueske is interim principal of Jefferson. The Mankato School Board on Monday approved the appointment through the duration of the school year. She will receive an annual salary of nearly $118,000.
Brueske was dean of students at Prairie Winds Middle School. Before that she was an elementary teacher in Belle Plaine and then at Washington Elementary School in Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.