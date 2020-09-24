MANKATO — Makenna Johnson’s new favorite job is shredding paper.
The 18-year-old East High School alum is among five young adults with disabilities getting some unique help transitioning to the next phase of their lives.
Mankato Area Public Schools this month launched INSITE, a new program designed especially for 18- to 21-year-old students with disabilities. Located in a rented space off of Adams Street, INSITE stands for Individuals Navigating Skills for Independence, Transition and Employment.
The young adults with special needs are learning skills that will help them gain and maintain employment and live independently, the program’s new staff say.
On Tuesday afternoon Johnson practiced loading a dishwasher and doing laundry. Other students meanwhile folded clothes and separated bolts and washers. The latter came from one of the “work boxes” designed to mimic tasks a future employer might ask the students to perform.
Even break times have embedded objectives of helping students discover hobbies and interests and be able to choose and communicate how they’d like to spend their free time.
The pandemic is for now forcing the students and staff to spend most of their time in their new space at 50 Navaho Ave. But the plan is to venture out more into the community for work and for fun, said Samantha Steinman, assistant director of secondary special education for Mankato Area Public Schools.
INSITE is looking for businesses partners to provide students with unpaid work experiences in the future.
Students who receive special education services can continue attending a public school through the school year in which they turn 21. Until this year, Mankato area 18- to 21-year-olds continued their education at the high schools.
Mankato Area Public Schools is the first in the region to develop a specialized program for its older students. Some school districts in the Twin Cities have such programs, which Mankato leaders used as models.
Once INSITE has been up and running smoothly for a while, Supt. Paul Peterson said the district will look at opening it up to students from surrounding districts.
Each student’s experience in INSITE is highly customized, Steinman said. Unique skill development goals are set for each student and the length of time they spend in the program will vary.
“We will be able to meet them where they are at individually,” Steinman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.