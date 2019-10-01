MONTGOMERY — Residents of Montgomery will go to the polls in November to decide whether their city should build new public safety facilities.
The construction would raise property owners' taxes for 40 years. Other cities and townships that are served by the Montgomery fire and ambulance departments would be asked to chip in.
The city is proposing to spend $6.5 million to build a new fire and ambulance station and to expand City Hall to include a new police station and community meeting space.
The city is nearing the final approval stages for a low-interest federal loan, City Administrator Brian Heck said. With interest, the project will cost an estimated $6.75 million.
State law generally requires a referendum before a city can take on debt. There are a number of exemptions, but Heck said Montgomery's project doesn't qualify for any of them.
A tax increase would take effect in 2021 for Montgomery's property owners. The project would increase taxes on a $150,000 residential property by about $182 the first year and increase taxes on a $200,000 commercial property by about $469, according to city estimates.
The net tax increase would decrease slightly each subsequent year because other existing debt is expiring, Heck said.
The estimates assume no financial support from surrounding communities. But city officials are planning to ask its neighbors that receive Montgomery fire or ambulance protection, or both, to make an annual contribution to help pay for the new fire and ambulance facility.
The 14,600-square-foot fire and ambulance station would be on undeveloped city property on Lexington Avenue Northwest, near the Traditions of Montgomery senior complex.
The existing fire and ambulance station attached to City Hall would be remodeled along with the City Council chambers into a police station.
A 1,100-square-foot addition to City Hall would be a multi-use area for council and other city meetings, community events and an emergency operations center.
The new facilities are needed, city leaders say, because the current buildings are aging and overcrowded.
The police station is in a converted pole shed. The Fire Department is renting storage space off-site, and the on-call ambulance crew does not have a lounge in which to wait for calls.
The referendum question will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
