ST. PETER — One of St. Peter’s few downtown vacancies will soon be filled by a restaurant specializing in rolled flatbread sandwiches.
Extra Innings, which has a location in Marshall, is moving into the 220 S. Minnesota Ave. storefront formerly occupied by Hammer’s Bar and Willy’s Tavern.
Owner Mike Sweetman said he’s hoping to bring “paninos” to St. Peter by October.
“I’d looked at a place in Mankato a couple years ago and that fell through,” he said. “When this property came up in St. Peter, it seemed like a good fit and the town also sounded like a good fit for what we do.”
What they do is serve rolled sandwiches filled with meats, cheeses, vegetables and sauces. Sweetman said it’s not quite a tortilla or thick piece of bread, but rather a thin crust pizza with toppings wrapped up.
“It’s just a really unique product that our customers have come to enjoy, and I felt that other people should get to experience,” he said.
The dough is made from scratch every day. They’ll also serve up pizzas, rice bowls, salads, beer and wine.
Sweetman’s St. Peter connections include family who went to Gustavus Adolphus College and friends who live nearby. He’ll split time between Extra Innings’ locations in Marshall and St. Peter once the latter opens.
St. Peter Director of Economic Development Russ Wille said the restaurant’s arrival will address one of the city’s rare longer-term vacancies downtown. Hammer’s Bar replaced Willy’s Tavern in 2016 before closing in late 2018.
“Anytime we have a vacancy it’s prominent because we don’t have many,” Wille said, saying most downtown locations turnover within about three months.
Hammer’s Bar didn’t have a commercial kitchen, so Extra Innings has to add one before opening. Sweetman said renovations to add a kitchen are about halfway complete, while the space additionally needs a fresh paint job, updated restrooms and a new facade.
“We’re eager to get over there and get open, and excited to be in a new location,” he said.
