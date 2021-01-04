NORTH MANKATO — After a second round of executive orders led the new J's Sambusa to close, its owner found a philanthropic partner to help the restaurant give out thousands of free meals every day.
Jamila Ibrahim brought a taste of her homeland to the area in July, opening a restaurant in North Mankato serving Somali cuisine. Just a few months later, she and other restaurant owners were ordered to close to indoor diners.
Now instead of selling take-out only, J's Sambusa is distributing meals to any family in need.
Only one question is asked as vehicles pull up outside the restaurant at 503 Belgrade Ave. each morning: “How many children?”
A restaurant employee goes inside and moments later returns with a hot lunch as well as a cold breakfast for the next day.
Monday's lunch of chicken, rice and vegetables was similar to what can be found on the J's Sambusa menu. Other days there are American classics such as chicken nuggets and french fries.
To keep the line moving and minimize container waste, lunches are pre-prepared in trays of four to five servings. Large families receive two trays; small families might have leftovers.
For each child there also is a bag with cereal and fruit. On Mondays and Thursdays a gallon of milk is also given.
There are no eligibility requirements or strict accounting of lunch servings.
Parents can come however often they need help putting food on their tables, says Asad Abshir, who oversees the distributions seven days a week.
The goal is to help keep children fed while they are learning from home. But parents can enjoy the free lunches as well. And people can request extra servings to share with neighbors who do not have a way of getting to the restaurant themselves, Abshir said.
A Minneapolis-based organization called Stigma Free is providing the food and paying the dozen J's Sambusa staff who help Abshir and Ibrahim prepare and distribute the food.
When Ibrahim heard that the organization was looking for distribution partners, she said she decided it would be a good opportunity to give back to her community.
Ibrahim is not in a hurry to reopen to paying customers as soon as the indoor dining restriction is lifted. She'd like to instead continue the partnership with Stigma Free.
No end date for the free food distributions has been decided, Abshir said. It started in mid-December and will continue at least until area schools welcome children back into their buildings.
School districts also are providing free bagged breakfasts and lunches at select sites during distance learning, with preregistration required. The distribution at J's Sambusa provides another option with no barriers, Abshir said.
At J's Sambusa, Abshir said they are giving out about 600 lunch trays, serving up to 3,000 people daily. They open at 9 a.m. and go until the food is gone — usually around 12:30 p.m.
Any leftovers are donated to Mankato organizations that serve people who do not have a home.
