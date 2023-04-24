By Holly Marie Moore
Mankato resident Sandra Hofsommer, who has Alzheimer’s, is no stranger to the sound of music, singing in choirs and glee clubs throughout her entire life.
“Ever since I was young, my mother had a beautiful voice and she made sure that I was in choirs,” she said.
That’s why it wasn’t any surprise she was eager to sing in the Rhythmic Times group, a new music program for people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their family members and friends.
The group, forged between a partnership between the Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s Action Team and Southern Minnesota Music Therapy, gets its participants singing along to familiar tunes, playing instruments and reminiscing about music and the memories that come with it.
Southern Minnesota Music Therapy owner and music therapist Marissa Humburg said those memories that come with music provide a way to keep group members connected.
“We can all look back and associate music to different parts of our lives, and so we put a song on and we hear it and it brings us back to a specific memory in time,” she said.
“This group is beneficial because it provides those opportunities for learning something new but then being able to reminisce with loved ones and being able to have those moments to do that together.”
But there’s science to benefits of music as well.
Modern technology allows you to see how many areas of the brain light up when a person listens to music, Humburg said.
With music, when one pathway in the brain is blocked due to disease progression, another pathway can open up.
“People are successful in creating music because it bypasses maybe the parts of the brain that aren’t working like they used to anymore,” Humburg said.
“Even if you are someone who’s living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, music is something that still is right there for you that you can access. It’s a really powerful tool and it’s a wonderful tool to kind of be able to highlight areas where maybe you’re feeling like some things are not attainable anymore, but I can still sing this song or I still know this memory or this melody.”
Humburg also added that music can help maintain cognitive functions as well.
“Because you’re giving opportunities to work on new skill sets, that’s causing that brain to continue to learn, to continue to grow as much as it can, too,” she said.
Sandra’s caregiver, Don Hofsommer, described the group’s socialization aspects as therapeutic, adding that the group is meaningful for everyone who attends.
“It’s meaningful for multiple audiences, as it were, in one room,” he said. “Marissa has a marvelous ability to orchestrate a program that is meaningful for victims of the disease but also for those who come with them.”
Rhythmic Times is free, requires no musical background and meets every other Tuesday through Aug. 22 at Hosanna Lutheran Church. The next meeting is 1 p.m. May 2 and people are invited to join at any time.
