NEW RICHLAND — A section of Highway 30 between Highway 22 and New Richland will close to traffic May 4 and is expected to remain closed for several months.
A detour will be in place during a resurfacing and bridge construction project. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 22, Faribault County Road 20, Waseca County Road 3, Highway 83, Freedom Township 270th Avenue, Waseca County Roads 4, 12 and 8 and Highway 13.
Because local county roads on the detour routes cannot safely accommodate larger trucks, freight traffic will be detoured to Highway 22, Highway 109, Interstate 90 and Highway 13.
The project includes resurfacing 21 miles of Highway 30 from the intersection of Highway 22 to the west limits of New Richland, replacing two bridges (box culverts) over Boot Creek near New Richland, adding lighting at county road intersections, guardrail upgrades and adding aggregate to shoulders.
