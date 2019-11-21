CLAREMONT — A couple from New Richland died in a crash when the car they were in and a semi collided Wednesday evening on Highway 14 in Claremont.
At about 6 p.m. an International semi driven by Merritt Lyle Davis, 75, of Cleveland in Le Sueur County, was westbound, when a car driven by Jay Wayne Logan, 57, crossed the center line and hit the semi. He and passenger Elizabeth Ann Logan, 52, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi, which was carrying fertilizer, rolled into the ditch and burst into flames.
Davis suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital, the patrol said.
