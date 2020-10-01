WASECA — A man who was wanted for leading Waseca County authorities on a high-speed chase in August allegedly nearly struck vehicles while fleeing again in September.
Chad Glenn Griffin, 39, of New Richland, was charged with fleeing police and misdemeanor driving violations Thursday in Waseca County District Court in connection with the second alleged pursuit on Sept. 11.
Griffin was charged with a similar set of crimes last month in an Aug. 26 chase after a deputy reportedly saw him traveling 101 mph on Highway 13. Two deputies crashed during that pursuit and were treated for minor injuries.
Authorities received a tip that Griffin was in Waseca on Sept. 13. He fled from officers again going up to 120 mph through heavy traffic on Highway 13, according to the new charges filed Thursday. At one point he allegedly nearly struck multiple vehicles head-on while going southbound in the northbound lane.
The pursuit was then called off out of concern for other motorists.
Griffin was located and jailed this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.