NEW RICHLAND — A New Richland man died when his pickup and a semi collided shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Scott Bolduan, 58, was traveling south on Highway 13, south of Highway 30 in New Richland Township, while a semi was north bound on Highway 13 and the vehicles collided on the south bound shoulder.
The driver of the semi, Darryn Turner Bullock, 35 of Dallas, North Carolina, was taken to the Owatonna hospital with non-life threatening injury.
The state patrol said Bolduan was not wearing a seat belt.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.