NEW RICHLAND — A New Richland man allegedly had approximately 500,000 pornographic images on his electronic devices, some of them depicting children.
Barry John Mudgett, 42, was charged with several felony counts of possession of child pornography Friday in Waseca County District Court.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reportedly found approximately 500,000 images of nude people on Mudgett's cellphone and other electronics late last year.
A Waseca Sheriff investigator reviewed 60,000 of those images and found over 100 that appeared to be children, a court complaint alleges. Four videos containing child pornography also allegedly were found.
