NEW RICHLAND — An 80-year-old New Richland man was injured in a pickup crash Monday evening six miles west of New Richland.
John Edward Gilster was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 east on Highway 30 when the pickup crossed the center line and he lost control of the vehicle. The pickup entered the road's north ditch, then came to rest in a plowed field.
Gilster was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Albert Lea.
