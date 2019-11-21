CLAREMONT — A man and woman from New Richland were in a fatal crash when the car they were in and a semi collided Wednesday evening on Highway 14 in Claremont.
It is unclear whether one or both died in the crash, according to early information released by the State Patrol. More details, including their names, are to be released Thursday evening.
At about 6 p.m. an International semi driven by Merritt Lyle Davis, 75, of Cleveland in Le Sueur County, was westbound and the New Richland man was driving a Ford Fusion eastbound when the crash occurred near Claremont, which is east of Owatonna.
Davis suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital, the patrol said.
The driver and passenger of the car are identified as a 57-year-old man and 52-year-old woman from New Richland.
