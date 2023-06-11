NEW RICHLAND — Three times. That’s the count on how many times Kerri Dziubak has dealt with sewage backup in the basement of her New Richland home.
She and other residents are at wit’s end.
A 15-year resident, Dziubak estimates the most recent damage to her basement after a May 11 storm at $30,000 to $50,000, and she has yet to determine who is footing the bill for repairs.
Four to 6 inches of sewage backup filled her basement, totaling a fully finished space of a bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, TV room and laundry room.
“Why are they not fixing this?” she said of the city, adding this is the third time she’s experienced a sewer backup in her basement. “This is getting outrageously expensive.
“If I get this basement fixed again, and it’s not going to come out of my pocket, I have a notion to list it for sale and move out of the community. I can’t afford to keep fixing up this house. Do you have $30,000 to $50,000 every three years to put into your home?”
Residents, business owners, and city and county officials all agree: This has gone on too long. Something needs to be done.
The repeat flooding and sewer backups have slammed this small town. The latest significant storm and was May 11, and homeowners are frustrated they still don’t have answers about who will pay for their extensive — and expensive — repairs.
City Administrator Tony Martens said the flooding and sewer backups were discussed at the May 22 City Council meeting. And it’s back on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
He said the amount of stormwater infiltrating their city sewer system caused the system to be full. Martens added that there are some illegal connections to the city’s sewer system that are contributing to the overall problem. He doesn’t know how many such connections there are.
On Monday, the New Richland council is looking at a study to address flooding issues. It’s a hydraulic study that will “tell us why it’s happening and what we can do to mitigate it,” Martens said.
“All I can say is the City Council is aware of it and they are taking the appropriate steps,” he said. “The hydraulic study will give us the right steps to take. We’ll continue to make those steps.”
Chris Howard said the New Richland problem is twofold: flood waters from Boot Creek and a large sewer infiltration problem, which is causing the sewer backups. Howard is the relatively new land and water resources manager for Waseca County.
Ultimately, a solution will need to come from the city, Howard said, but the county is in lockstep.
“The City Council is working with the county on getting funding together to order the flood mitigation study,” he said. “I do believe they’re getting close. That will give us a roadmap.”
Denise Wright, who is the director of emergency management for Waseca County, said she is applying for state disaster assistance. If they reach the threshold, then the state would be responsible for 75 percent of the costs and the applicant 25 percent.
However, that funding is for public infrastructure improvements, not for homeowners.
“Homeowners fall back on their homeowners’ insurance,” Wright said.
“You know, we are working toward finding a solution for the people of New Richland,” Howard said. “This has been an ongoing problem, and there is no easy solution.
“This is not an overnight fix,” he said. “It may take years.”
New Richland received more than 5 inches of rainfall in mid-May and was the hardest area community hit by storms. Residents spent days pumping out their basements.
Mayor Chad Neitzel declared a state of emergency for the community.
As for Dziubak, she said there’s no “rhyme or reason” why some homes are affected and others aren’t, but she knows residents from throughout her town have been impacted.
“You have to do something about this,” she said. “In my home it’s always sewage. We’ve had two adjusters come and are now scheduled for June 20 to have an engineer from the insurance agency to look at our home. They haven’t said outright, but I’m pretty sure insurance won’t pay for it because it’s the city’s problem. So we haven’t been paid a dime yet.
“It’s very disheartening when you try to make a nice home,” she said. “Who is going to want to live here? I should have a $230,000 home, but I’d be lucky to get $100,000 for it.”
Bud Olson, owner of Neighbor’s Meats in New Richland, said he’s on board to find a solution.
“We don’t want to bash anybody,” he said. “We want to help fix the problem.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.