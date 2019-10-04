MANKATO — Two new road closures are slated to begin early next week.
The intersection of Warren and Second streets will close to through traffic at 7 a.m. Monday. The water service repair should be completed by Wednesday afternoon.
Residents of nearby apartment complexes will have access to their parking lots.
A section of Glenwood Avenue between Division Street and Monks Avenue will close 7 a.m. Tuesday for a utility repair. A detour will be in place until the street reopens Friday afternoon.
