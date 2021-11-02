NORTH MANKATO — Chris Painter, a mainstay in the Mankato radio industry and a longtime backer of South Central College, will be memorialized through an ongoing scholarship fund, the SCC North Mankato Foundation announced Tuesday.
Painter, who died in June, was a founding member of the foundation’s longstanding Golf Classic Committee and he and his wife, Denise, were tireless volunteers in raising money for scholarships and programs at the college.
The $30,000 principal in the Chris and Denise Painter endowed scholarship will remain in perpetuity, its earnings being used to support scholarships for students in SCC's sales and marketing department. Denise Painter is a graduate of that program.
Fred Lutz, chairman of the Golf Classic Committee, led the effort by the committee to raise the funds for the new scholarship. Lutz and Painter served side by side on the committee for nearly 30 years as the classic brought in more than $625,000 to support the efforts of the foundation since its inception.
"I am so grateful for the generous donations from our friends and the community that made this scholarship a reality, and to Fred Lutz for his dedication to make it happen,” Denise Painter said in a statement issued by the foundation, which expects to award more than $400,000 in scholarships to SCC students this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.