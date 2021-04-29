NORTH MANKATO — A local publishing company has a new scholarship opportunity for incoming and enrolled college students from diverse backgrounds that is the first initiative of its new equity and inclusion board.
Capstone in North Mankato has launched a college scholarship program giving $2,500 each year to one Minnesotan who is a person of color or has a disability.
A recipient will be selected each year based on financial need, academic record; work, leadership and community service experience; “unusual personal or family circumstances;” and an essay and recommendation.
Capstone established an endowment fund and partnered with Scholarship America — a St. Peter organization that will administer the scholarship, including selecting the recipients.
Capstone has had internal scholarship programs for children of employees. Capstone sales representative Jana Klein said this is the first scholarship the company has sponsored for the broader community.
The new scholarship is the first accomplishment of Capstone's new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Board. The board was formed in response to current events, said Klein, who is a member. Its purpose, she said, is to enhance diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within the company and beyond.
Next on the board's agenda is partnering with nonprofits around the state that serve diverse populations to provide them access to some of Capstone's digital learning resources to youths free of charge.
Other work into which the board is delving, Klein said, includes efforts to increase multicultural representation in the children's books the company publishes and to recruit more employees from diverse backgrounds.
