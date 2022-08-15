MANKATO — Jamie Aanenson and Darren Kern, both of North Mankato, are the latest to file for four-year terms for the Mankato Area Public Schools Board.

Joel Hollerich, of Madison Lake, withdrew from running for the four-year term and filed instead for a two-year term.

Board Chair Jodi Sapp has filed for a four-year term while Vice Chair Kristi Schuck has filed for a two-year term.

Also previously filing for four-year terms are current board members Patrick Baker and Shannon Sinning along with Kari Pratt of Mankato.

Tuesday is the final day of filing.

