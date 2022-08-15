MANKATO — Jamie Aanenson and Darren Kern, both of North Mankato, are the latest to file for four-year terms for the Mankato Area Public Schools Board.
Joel Hollerich, of Madison Lake, withdrew from running for the four-year term and filed instead for a two-year term.
Board Chair Jodi Sapp has filed for a four-year term while Vice Chair Kristi Schuck has filed for a two-year term.
Also previously filing for four-year terms are current board members Patrick Baker and Shannon Sinning along with Kari Pratt of Mankato.
Tuesday is the final day of filing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.