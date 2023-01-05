MANKATO — Patrick Baker, Kari Pratt and Shannon Sinning were sworn in for four-year terms and Kristi Schuck was sworn in for a two-year term at Thursday night’s Mankato Area Public Schools board meeting.
After the four took the Oath of Office, the board elected Sinning as board chair and re-elected Schuck as vice chair.
Newcomer Pratt, of Mankato, is a former teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools where she worked for 13 years, and is an independent contractor for Art of Problem Solving, a math curriculum company.
She resigned from MAPS at the end of the 2021-22 school year, intending to run for the School Board. She has told the Free Press part of her reason for wanting to be on the board includes thinking that a teacher’s voice is needed.
Pratt said she’s excited to join the board.
“I’m so excited. I’m looking forward to just all the potential of what we can do and the things we can do to make our district even better than it already is,” she said.
“I’m really hoping that we can look at some more innovative ways to maybe change up our teaching structure a little bit. We’ve been in this same model for forever basically, so I’m really excited to think of some innovative ways that we can open up education and look at things differently.”
During the meeting, the board also unanimously approved Pratt’s ability to be employed by the district as a substitute teacher while on the board, something she’s been doing since this fall.
“It’s just a great way for me to stay connected to those in the buildings. I miss teaching. I miss being in the classroom, so being a sub allows me to go in and interact with the students, interact with my former colleagues and really focus on why I love education,” she said.
The board appointed Sinning in July after Bukata Hayes’ resignation.
Sinning said he’s looking forward to filling the role of chair.
“I’m really excited that they have that much confidence in me to lead the meetings and kind of steer it a little bit,” he said. “I really enjoy all the members. I think everybody brings a lot to the table. Everybody’s got a really different take on things and I think that’s good. My goal as chair is to bring everybody together.”
He said one of his priorities will be the district’s budget, which they’ll start to work on in depth shortly.
“I’m just excited to really look at what we need to do with the budget in the next couple of months, because that’s something we have to do for next year already. I know it looks challenging, but I’m excited for the challenge to try and figure it out,” he said.
Baker said the budget is also one of his priorities, as the board waits to hear what they can expect from state lawmakers.
“We got to work through kind of what we think might happen kind of budget and kind of a worst case if nothing happens kind of budget, so we’ve got some work in front of us there,” he said.
The board unanimously voted to appoint Baker to fill its vacant seat following then-Vice Chair Kenneth Reid’s resignation in May.
Baker said he’s honored to be sworn in for an elected four-year term and is looking forward to working with Pratt and under Sinning’s chairmanship.
Aside from the budget, Baker said he’s looking forward to working on making sure there are more pathways in the district for career-focused training and into the local business community.
He also said he’s paying attention to teacher retention.
“Certainly the sustainability of sort of our staff, of the teaching profession is top of mind for me and how do we make sure we’re providing a work environment that is attractive to teachers, that retains teachers. We talk about a teacher shortage, but the best way to address that is to keep the teachers that you already have,” he said.
Schuck said she’s excited about working with the new board and said there’s a lot of great energy.
“I’m excited about who our community elected and am eager to get to know each other better,” she said.
Schuck has one child in the district and two who have graduated from MAPS.
She was first elected in 2009 and has previously said one of her priorities as a School Board member is social and emotional support for students.
She said she’s ready to continue serving in a leadership position.
“I am excited to support the board in this leadership capacity. I think Shannon’s going to be a great board chair. I’m hoping that we have some opportunities to engage a little bit deeper in the leadership capacity of the board direction and governance,” she said.
Other priorities of hers include meeting the needs of students, she said.
“I am excited to ensure that our strategic plan, we’re carrying it forward and we’re seeing student achievement get back on track. Of course we’re always paying attention to enrollment and student behaviors. Those are kind of the three things that are easy to keep a focus on and I anticipate this board diving into doing their great work.”
