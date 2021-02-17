A relaxed social distancing requirement announced Wednesday will make it easier for secondary schools to move from a hybrid to full in-person learning.
All area school districts already have students back in middle and high schools at least part time and are not impacted by a March 8 deadline issued by Gov. Tim Walz.
The governor and the Minnesota Department of Education also issued some new guidelines Wednesday regarding measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while students are in school buildings.
The changes include a loosening of the requirement to keep students at least 6 feet apart from one another. Now 6 feet of separation is recommended “whenever feasible,” but 3 feet is the new minimum.
That means Mankato Area Public Schools can accelerate its time line to bring students back to a full in-person model, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
The district has been exploring the possibility of leasing vacant building space for a temporary school site. That is still a possibility, Peterson said.
School officials will be finalizing plans in coming days, Peterson said, and families can expect an announcement “very soon.”
Mankato elementary students have been back in classrooms five days per week since mid-January. Secondary schools returned last week to a hybrid model with students split into two groups and each group in person two days per week.
On Tuesday, several secondary teachers pressed district leaders to wait to fully reopen their schools until COVID-19 rates decline further or all teachers are vaccinated.
“We all want to go back to normal. But we want it to be safe,” East High School teacher Dave Evans said during the open forum of the School Board meeting.
Colleague Nate Fuller said the hybrid model is the most challenging for teachers. “But at this point and time, it is the best model,” he said.
Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen said Tuesday over half of the district's teachers have now received an invitation to receive at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The latest shipments have been delayed by winter storms, but Hogen said county health departments are making progress getting shots to educators.
“We are hoping that within the next weeks all of our staff will finally be vaccinated at least for the first dose,” he said.
A few parents also spoke during the board's open forum to share about their children's struggles learning at home and to ask leaders to bring them back full time.
“Our children need to be together,” Corralee Borgmeier said. “The fear of this virus is causing significant trauma for our children.”
“Parents are at their breaking point as are students,” Mary Dieken said. “Students feel isolated. They don't see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
