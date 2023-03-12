MANKATO — New technology available to patients in Mankato is helping detect and limit potential side effects of breast cancer and its treatment.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato started screening breast cancer patients for lymphedema using bioimpedance technology in September. Lymphedema, a common side effect of breast cancer, usually is marked by swelling in the limbs caused by built-up lymph fluid.
It can become a chronic issue if it’s not detected and treated early, said certified lymphedema therapist Joy Macheel, so having a way to detect it faster will make a difference.
“It affects your movement, how clothes fit, how you feel about your self,” she said. “It’s noticeable. If we can take away one more side effect, it’s going to be huge.”
Macheel has been a lymphedema therapist and physical therapist at Mayo in Mankato for about 10 years, working with patients to regain strength and energy after cancer diagnoses. Some of the first signs she sees of lymphedema are when a patient reports feeling heaviness or achiness in an arm, followed by tightness and swelling.
Damage to or obstruction — like a tumor — within the lymph system causes the fluid build-up. Lymph node removal during a cancer surgery can end up making it harder for the lymphatic system to drain fluids, and radiation therapy can cause the same issue if it impacts lymph nodes.
Macheel’s excitement about the bioimpedance technology stems from its ability to detect swelling before any noticeable signs emerge.
“We’re jazzed about it,” she said.
A meta-analysis of 50 studies, published in the Breast Cancer Research and Treatment journal in 2020, found bioimpedance technology “significantly reduces” the relative risk of chronic breast cancer-related lymphedema. Mayo Clinic cited another recent study showing more than 9 in 10 patients who receive bioimpedance protocol don’t develop chronic lymphedema.
Mayo in Mankato’s implementation of the technology included a protocol to screen every patient with breast cancer before and after they receive surgery or radiology, Macheel said. The technology establishes a baseline measure to compare follow-up screenings against.
Changes between the measures trigger a treatment plan. Patients receive a compression arm sleeve to wear 12 hours per day for four weeks, which can keep lymph fluids from pooling up in the arm, before receiving another test.
If results are back at or near baseline levels, the patient is deemed lymphedema free. If not, they receive decongestive therapy, which Macheel said can include massage and compression bandages and garments.
Although it’s still new in Mankato, Macheel sees bioimpedance screening as an exciting development for breast cancer patients. After seeing chronic lymphedema take hold because it wasn’t caught soon enough, she’s now seeing patients benefit from early detection.
“We want to try to prevent it so we don’t have chronic symptoms,” Macheel said. “You finally got through cancer and then it’s like a slap in the face to deal with the lymphedema.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.