MANKATO — CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour 2019 selections soon will be removed from their pedestals in preparation for the two dozen sculptures chosen for this year's public art tour that will begin in June.
The installation of new selections within in the city centers of Mankato-North Mankato is slated for June 13. It is the 10th year of the sculpture walk.
A small group of veteran volunteers have been enlisted for the May 16 removal of the 2019 exhibit.
This has been a unique and challenging year for the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour, Tami Paulsen, CityArt Committee chairperson, said in a press release.
Several sculpture walk programs across the Midwest have canceled or postponed their exhibitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These decisions have had a ripple effect on the artworks that were slated to be a part of the 2020 sculpture tour in Mankato, which usually begins in May.
The CityArt Committee made the decision to continue the Mankato exhibition in order to help downtown businesses and provide the public a safe and fun outdoor experience.
“In these difficult times, the CityArt committee wants to ensure that our City Center continues to be a beautiful and vibrant place for community members to enjoy. This year’s sculpture installation will help achieve that. We are very grateful to the many talented artists who are providing their wonderful art this year and know the public will enjoy the creative, interesting, and variety of pieces on the 2020 tour.”
CityArt is an exhibit of outdoor sculptures displayed year-round in Mankato and North Mankato downtowns. Local, regional and national artists submit their sculptures in the fall and selected sculptures are installed in the spring and exhibited for about 11 months.
During the exhibit, the sculptures are eligible for various artistic awards and prizes and are also promoted to the public for sale or lease. The People's Choice winner is purchased and permanently displayed in one of the cities.
For more information, visit: cityartmankato.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.