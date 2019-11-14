ST. PETER — Neisen's Riverside Sports Bar will soon be opening in the former Whiskey River location in St. Peter.
Owners Dan Neisen and his son Ryan, operate Neisen's Red Door Bar in Belle Plaine. Three of Dan’s brothers also own bars, including in Henderson, Gaylord and Fairfax that all carry the Neisen name on them.
Dan Neisen said they've done extensive renovation in the Whiskey River building.
"We put in 150-feet of new bar. We found out the old one just wasn't stable. We got all new equipment. We painted inside and some of the outside before it got too cold. We have all new windows ordered that will be here in a week or so."
They also bought 20 new TVs to place around the bar. The menu will include sports bar fare and they will have specials on the weekends. They plan to do Saturday and Sunday breakfasts starting late in the month.
He hired Danielle Mueller to manage the bar.
"We've got all our staff, bar, kitchen crew and all have good experience," Mueller said.
She's worked as a bartender most of her adult life. She didn't know the Neisens previously.
"I'd called Danny to see about booking a birthday party for my mom (at the new bar), and we started talking and he told me to stop in and we got to know each other. He said, 'How would you like to manage this place?'"
They've hired Joe Mueller (no relation to Danielle) as chef. He had been working at the Le Sueur Country Club but was looking for year-round employment.
Danielle Mueller said they are taking reservations for any type of party and have different party menus. Call 507-381-2853.
Whiskey River restaurant closed January 2017 and later Nicollet County Bank donated the building on Highway 99 to the William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 in St. Peter. But Legion members later voted not to move into it because renovation work would have been too costly for the Post to handle.
The Post then sold the building to the Neisens.
Hobbers closing
Hobbers HWY 99 Bar & Grill in St. Peter will close after Friday night.
Owner Jon Beberg has long had a Bar-B-Que side business and is planning to go into it full time. He is getting a food trailer for Jonny's Bar-B-Que and will travel to events around the country.
He bought the bar two years ago from Mike Hobday, who'd used his nickname for the name of the bar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.