Kelsey is a 4-month-old Labrador/mixed breed dog who was working the crowd with her foster mom, Kiki Harbitz, at Sunday’s opening party at St. Peter’s new community space, Saint Peter Plaza.
Like the space itself, Kelsey was liked by everyone who saw her but was looking for her forever home.
The foster mom of the space is Amanda Malkin, the owner and paper conservator at PaperLoves Conservation. She is used to taking what is old and making it new again. She believes the former St. Peter Library site can become a community arts space, its direction set by how the residents choose.
With some help from her husband, an urban planner with an understanding of downtowns and placemaking, that’s what she’s doing with the lot on Nassau Street, right between Minnesota Avenue and the Minnesota River. She hopes the St. Peter community adopts the idea and makes it a vital part of the community.
As an owner of The Smallest Cog Bicycle Shop at 115 S. Minnesota Ave., she walked past the site often and wondered why, 25 years after the tornado blew through St. Peter, the lot with a concrete slab was still sitting empty.
“To me, and with my art background, I was just connected to it, taking unused, ugly space and bringing new life to it,” she said Saturday, leaving her intern, Sydney Goethel, to tend the stand where people could create colorful marbled silk scarves with acrylic paints.
Everyone who has contributed to the project is part of the creative community in town, she said. “And they really came out for that.”
The concrete slab is vibrant with a new community mural. A newly constructed pergola sits in the corner, purchased through a 2023 AARP Community Challenge Grant whose short timeframe — July through November — has lit a spark under the placemaking efforts.
Her landlord, the City of St. Peter, has added electricity to the site. Early on Sunday, under a cloud-filled blue sky, it was powering the harmonies of performers Hanna Cesario and Kristie Campano. Nearby, balloon artist David Olson provided air-filled accessories to anyone wanting one.
Just after noon, music was provided by the Special Delivery band, with a Flemenco demonstration and class by Molly Kay Stoltz after that. River Rock was providing goodies and a garden/seed swap encouraged more interaction.
Cheryl Casteen has worked with Malkin on the St. Peter Arts Stroll. She credits Malkin with having both a plan for the space and the drive to make it happen.
“She basically took a dead space and activated it, and brought it to life for all of us to enjoy,” Casteen said. In doing this, others must come aboard to continue her efforts.
“Amanda’s got visions. This, I believe, will be the first of many to be executed.”
With a store on the busy Minnesota Avenue/Highway 169, Malkin understands the challenges that come with loud traffic going by all day. At the same time, being in downtown, near the Arts Center of St. Peter and places like River Rock Coffee & Tea, helps build creative energy.
“Part of this idea was just to be able to create a space where people can enjoy being downtown. If you go to other cities, they have plazas, they have places to sit, and lots of times there are fountains at those plazas, which someday maybe we’ll do,” she said.
In the meantime, the schedule is filling up for more events at Saint Peter Plaza. On Oct. 1 it will host a literary event called “Oh My Word,” where participants can read their own works of poetry or prose or those written by others that they enjoy.
A Halloween Showcase and Bazaar will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. It will include season art and vendors, tarot readings and bubble fairies, plus an authentic traveling medicine show. Movement classes for all ages will feature qigong and senior yoga.
As part of the two-day St. Peter Art Stroll on Nov. 11 and 12, the plaza will host outdoor sculptures.
“If there’s an interest for people to use it in the colder months, then we can figure out snow removal and seating and all of that. And heaters. I would love to do some sort of Christmas market,” Malkin said.
Anyone wishing to utilize the space for a private or public party can contact Malkin for a reservation at community@point2place.org
When asked for her plans beyond this year, Malkin said, “We’ll just have to see. I honestly don’t know. I mean, I want to see what the interest is for people to use this space. It’s been vacant for 25 years.”
