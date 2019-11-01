ST. PETER — The group raising money for a new dog park in St. Peter has nearly reached its fundraising goal, increasing the likelihood of a spring 2020 construction start.
The River Valley Dog Park Association has about $28,000 of the $32,000 needed for construction to commence. Three upcoming fundraisers will add to the total.
Abbey Lane of the association said she’s confident the group will have the money in hand by the time spring rolls around.
“It is very likely we’ll make that goal before spring and we can plan for a spring groundbreaking, which is exciting,” she said.
The new dog park would complement the existing one at Highway 99 and Rabbit Road. The current park tends to flood after rainy periods due to its proximity to the Minnesota River, so a second park would give dog owners a more reliable site.
There was potential for a construction start this fall if the money was in place earlier. With winter approaching, St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton said next year now makes the most sense.
“It probably wouldn’t start now until spring,” he said. “The overall goal is we’d need to put together a project scope which we’d work on with the dog park people.”
The sides would finalize designs over the winter. The site at 1125 N. Swift St. is set, though, after the City Council formally approved the establishment of the new city park at its Oct. 14 meeting.
The park’s development will be split into multiple phases. Phase one involves adding fencing and other basic developments, covered by the $32,000 raised by the association and $12,336 from the city’s parks funding. The city would also provide in-kind labor for construction.
The association will continue raising funds for phase two, which includes adding benches, dog exercise equipment and additional amenities.
A dog-friendly fundraiser night at Nicollet Cafe on Nov. 11, a dogs and yoga night at Mankato Brewery on Nov. 23, or a bark bingo night at Red Men Club on Dec. 14 could push the association beyond its first goal.
“We figured as we continue to improve our city one of the best things to do is support local businesses which are helping us,” Lane said.
After referring to the park as a possibility for a while, she said enough progress has been made to start thinking of it as a reality for all those who’ve been hoping for a new park for years. She’s already envisioning her inaugural trip to the park with her corgi mix, Penny Lane.
