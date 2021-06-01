ST. PETER — The first cultural liaison for St. Peter Public Schools is now leading an equity office that now includes two new liaisons.
Affey Sigat is leading the district’s equity work, funded by a relatively new source of state and local dollars to support diversity initiatives.
Sigat said his new mission is to “make sure every student can develop to their fullest potential.”
As director of the Office of Education Equity, Sigat will help district leaders do more examination of the barriers to student success and develop ideas for reducing and eliminating those barriers.
He also will oversee two liaisons who support the district’s Spanish-speaking families and one who works with Somali families. The office also has another previously hired liaison.
The liaisons are a bridge between families — many of whom are immigrants — and all of the district’s schools and programs from early childhood through high school and including special education programs.
The liaisons provide a wide variety of supports, Sigat said, starting with helping students get registered for classes and extracurricular activities.
They also help immigrant parents understand the U.S. education system and their responsibilities. Sigat, who is from Somalia, said in his home country parents have little involvement in their child’s education.
The liaisons also monitor the attendance and academic performance of the students in the families they work with and intervene when a student appears to be struggling.
Other supports include helping families communicate with teachers and connecting families with school and community-based social services and other resources.
When the pandemic struck, the liaisons helped families in need get computers and Internet access and get signed on for remote classes.
“We found ourselves spending a lot more time meeting in the homes, teaching technology and making sure our families had what they needed for our students to be successful,” said liaison Maripsa Romero.
Sigat started his career with the district as its first liaison in early 2019. Romero joined the liaison team that fall. The two additional liaisons were recently hired.
The liaisons and Sigat’s new position are funded by achievement and integration dollars, Supt. Bill Gronseth said. St. Peter and several other area districts became eligible for the new pool of funding in 2019; 70% comes from the state and the remainder from a new property tax levy.
St. Peter Public Schools has one of the most diverse student bodies in the region. More than 16% of its students are Hispanic or Latino, 10% are Black and 4% are biracial. Nearly 8% are English language learners and 33% are from low-income families.
Sigat also has other new responsibilities. He will work to create more staff development as well as student learning opportunities revolving around equity and cultural competency.
In addition, he will lead a new equity advisory committee composed of district staff, students and community members who will give input on equity concerns and priorities.
Anyone interested in serving on the committee should send an email to bgronseth@stpeterschools.org or asigat@stpeterschools.org.
The committee will meet in a new cultural center that will open next fall at St. Peter High School. The meeting space for the committee, liaisons and families and other groups will be adorned with art and artifacts celebrating cultures from around the world.
