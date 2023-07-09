We’ve gone to more than the usual number of high school graduations this spring. There’s a certain comfort in the unchanged pomp and circumstance of graduation ceremonies and grad parties.
They are little different from when I graduated in 1978 — the inspirational quotes by teachers and students, some corny humor, and the traditional cake and photos with relatives at the grad parties.
The demographic trends show there will be fewer kids and fewer graduations in the coming decades, unless we start getting more immigration.
The number of high school graduates across the country is expected to peak at 3.93 million in just two years and then start falling. The number of grads across the Midwest has already been flat or in decline.
Four-year colleges, which have already seen enrollments slide, will likely see more declines, not just because there are going to be fewer high school grads but because more people are skipping college educations altogether.
A recent Wall Street Journal-NORC poll found that 56% of Americans think that a college degree is not worth the cost, the highest rate in the survey’s 10-year history.
If more kids skip getting any additional education past high school, it doesn’t bode well for their economic outlook or for the country’s economic competitiveness.
But the bright spot is that more kids are seeking apprenticeships while going to trade schools. Blue-collar skilled jobs used to be looked down on by many who thought only a four-year liberal arts education, or advanced degrees, were the ticket to good careers.
That is until they started getting laid off and had trouble finding good, new jobs and they watched the plumbers and electricians and mechatronics workers earning a lot and in high demand.
It’s turning out the apprenticeships are leading to more lucrative careers all the time. There are kids just out of high school getting apprenticeships at businesses and earning nearly $60,000 a year while going to two- or four-year trade school programs in the evening and online. And if they stick with the company a while, they often have all their tuition paid by the business.
Data from the Department of Labor shows those who complete an apprenticeship retain long-term employment with an average annual salary of $77,000, versus $39,000 for those graduating with a liberal arts degree.
Meanwhile artificial intelligence is likely to take away a lot of college-degree jobs, from accountants and reporters to tax preparers and financial analysts.
Least affected are likely to be the skilled blue-collar industries such as HVAC/plumbing trades, manufacturing, construction and more.
We will still need the expertise that comes from those who go to traditional four-year colleges and get advanced degrees. But it’s good to see the opportunities are expanding for those who don’t want to go the college track.
