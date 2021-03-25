MANKATO — Minnesota’s Sustainable Farming Association, a network of farmers that advocates for environmental stewardship in agriculture, has a new chapter in south-central Minnesota.
The Minnesota River Chapter will be hosting its first event, the Local Foods and Farmers Expo, on Saturday via Zoom to connect customers and businesses with local farmers.
“There are a lot of farmers in this area doing really great local food work and are trying to encourage our local food system, so that was the basis for starting a new chapter,” said Caitlyn Bell, a Madelia area farmer and chair for the new group.
“We were able to start the chapter earlier this year and we have close to 50 members, which is awesome, and we’re still growing,” Bell said. “This event is definitely a push for us to try to get more members to join.”
Bell and her partner, John Weiderhoeft, moved to the region after living and working in Minneapolis for several years. Their new farm, Stone Hearth Farm and Garden near Madelia, is launching this year.
“The farm will be focused on cut-flower bouquets, dried flowers and floral wreaths,” Bell said. “Then as we grow in 2022, we also hope to do specialty produce and farm fresh eggs as well.”
Bell’s farm is one of 15 participating in Saturday’s event, with products ranging from fresh produce, herbs and honey to bison, poultry and dairy products.
“Every farmer will have their own breakout room where they’ll be able to talk to potential customers,” said Bil Carda, who serves as treasurer for the Minnesota River Chapter. The Sustainable Farming Association has 10 chapters throughout Minnesota.
“This new chapter is focused on soil health and sustainable farming,” Carda said. “We’re also specifically focusing on local water quality, especially in the Minnesota River valley. We’re dedicated to using sustainable practices on our farms to create healthy food and healthy ecosystems.”
Carda, along with his partner, Alise Torgusen, own Under the Sun Herbs near Madelia, a farm that specializes in herbal teas, culinary herbs, garlic and other foods using sustainable farming practices.
They will be one of the vendors for the Local Foods and Farmers Expo, which also will feature live local music and a drawing with prizes from some of the area businesses such as breweries, coffee shops and restaurants endorsing the event.
“We reached out to anyone that we felt would be interested in supporting local foods,” Carda said. “A lot of them will be attending as well, talking to the farmers, seeing if they want to carry their produce or if they want it in their restaurant.”
Erik Larson, general manager for the St. Peter Food Co-op, agreed to be one of the keynote speakers after Dan Zimmerli, a Waldorf-based farmer and supplier of produce to the coop, reached out to him. Zimmerli serves as the community organizer and outreach coordinator for the chapter.
“We’ve bought vegetables from him for years,” said Larson, who buys produce from nearly half a dozen local farmers. “Local food and the local economy really go hand in hand. Strengthening that is really important for our whole region. Supporting the systems that make that work is really important so that people have more options and access to local food.”
Bell said the goal of Local Foods and Farmers Expo is for it to be a recurring annual event that is in-person next year, with tables and products on display where people can mingle with farmers and vendors.
For more information about the event and to register, visit https://www.sfa-mn.org/local-foods-farmers-expo/.
