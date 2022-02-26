MANKATO — A new Taco Bell is coming near Home Depot, a Holiday Station is nearer approval at the intersection of Victory Drive and Adams Street and a new Caribou Coffee is open in North Mankato.
On the housing front, a large townhome development is being planned for east of Highway 22 and north of North Victory Drive.
Taco Bell
A second Taco Bell is coming to the Mankato hilltop area.
The store will be west of Home Depot, off North Riverfront Drive, behind the new Caseys, on what is now vacant land.
Plans show a new, 2,867 square foot building with access from the south and north side of the lot. A pick-up lane and an order lane and menu board are shown on the southern side.
The plan shows 26 parking stalls, six more than required.
There will be seating for 35.
Taco Bell has long had a store at 1819 Madison Avenue and it is in the Minnesota State University Student Union food court.
Taco Bell long had the slogan “Think Outside the Bun,” but it was replaced last year with “Live Mas.”
According to reports, the Mexican-inspired chain wanted to change its slogan as part of its efforts to make the brand more upscale. “Mas,” meaning “more” in Spanish, helped solidify the company’s ties to the food’s heritage.
Townhomes coming
Max DeMars of DeMars Construction is planning a big townhome development in the fast-growing residential areas on the east side of Mankato.
The development is next to a single-family housing area, east of Highway 22 and roughly between where Menards and the Mankato Wickersham Clinic are located. It is directly south of August Meadows and west of Power Drive.
The vacant land is slated to eventually have 57 townhomes, with each containing two units. The townhomes will be built in phases.
Each unit will be two- or three-bedroom and will be two stories high. Access would be from a newly constructed public street.
DeMarce has a purchase agreement for a parcel of land next to the proposed development that would be used to create a buffer area between the existing single-family homes and the proposed new townhomes.
DeMars has already held neighborhood meetings with neighboring residents about the plan. There were no concerns voiced about a residential development being built.
DeMars is asking the city to rezone the land because it is currently slated for commercial use.
There’s been no commercial use proposals for the property for the past 15 years and the market has supported the need for more housing.
Holiday station
Final land-use approval is being sought for a new Holiday station slated for the east side of Victory Drive, across Adams Street from the MVAC Again Thrift Store and kitty-corner from Madison East Center.
Plans show a 5,200-square-foot station built on nearly 6 acres of land.
Holiday Stationstores was founded by the Erickson family in the Twin Cities in 1928 and was listed as 133rd on Forbes’ list of America’s largest private companies before it was sold in 2017 to Montreal-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., one of the fastest-growing gas station and convenience store companies in the world.
Caribou Coffee
A new Caribou Coffee at Commerce and Lor Ray drives in upper North Mankato opened for business on Thursday. It’s located in a former Frandsen Bank branch.
Besides Caribou coffee and drinks, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks will be on the menu.
Frandsen closed the upper North Mankato branch and consolidated operations at its new bank building on Belgrade Avenue, located across the street from the old location.
Frandsen’s former main location on Belgrade has a “sale pending” sign on it, but development plans haven’t been released.
