Situated right in the heart of downtown Mankato, there’s only one place where getting the axe can be considered a good thing.
JD’s Hideaway Mankato Axe Throwing brings a new experience to the region, featuring the hustle and bustle of a new bar and restaurant with an added activity that’s growing in popularity closer than ever before.
Assistant Manager Angela Rivas said bringing five lanes of axe throwing to Mankato has been an exciting experience.
“It’s awesome, because the nearest one for axe throwing is I think about an hour away if not more,” she said.
“A lot of people are excited about it, especially that we have a really big menu, so it brings people in. Our outdoor patio with our garage door that we can open when it’s nice out has drawn a lot of people in. Plus we have 36 taps as well.”
JD’s Hideaway first opened at the beginning of August, and Rivas said business has slowly been getting busier ever since.
Mankato isn’t their first location, Rivas said, with their business also in Altus, Oklahoma, but owners Matt Ertman and Jesse Doyle have local ties.
“One of the owners is local and the other owner lives in Altus, but he’s originally from Mankato, so they wanted to bring something new and exciting to Mankato,” she said.
Axe throwing isn’t as intimidating as it might seem to some, with Rivas adding that it’s important to remember to wear close-toed shoes.
“If you come in and you have open-toed shoes, we won’t allow you to throw. There’s really nothing special about how to throw. You either pick up on it or it takes time,” she said.
If axe throwing isn’t your cup of tea, JD’s Hideaway features a number of other different entertainment options.
The site has pool tables, air hockey, a golf simulator room, arcade games and dart boards.
Aidan Christenson, who said it was his first time at the new location, described axe throwing as pretty easy to pick up on.
“It’s pretty basic. It’s kind of like a dart board, so as long as you can go up and throw the axe at the board, you’re going to be good. Not much strategy past that,” he said.
He added aside from axe throwing, the site had a great atmosphere.
“It’s been great. We just walked in, we got a little tour of the place. They’ve got a lot of stuff going on. They’ve got the axe throwing, they’ve got golf simulators, some good food from what I’ve had so far,” he said.
