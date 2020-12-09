NEW ULM — A New Ulm man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl whom he baby sat was sentenced to at least four months in jail.
Robert Joseph Ulrich, 26, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct in August and was sentenced Tuesday in Brown County District Court. The charge may later be reduced to a misdemeanor.
In 2018 a girl told authorities Ulrich repeated sexually assaulted her while he baby sat her, starting when she was 8 or 9 years old.
Ulrich received a staggered one-year jail sentence. Eight of those months may be dismissed if he is complying with probation. For the four months he must serve he was given credit for 45 days already served.
Ulrich will spend 10 years on probation with conditions including he go to a sex offender treatment group and not have any contact with children unless approved by a probation officer.
