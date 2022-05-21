The Free Press
NEW ULM — The New Ulm Battery will help commission the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul today.
The commissioning ceremony will be in the Port of Duluth.
The USS Minneapolis-St Paul is the second ship in naval service named after the Twin Cities and the first navy ship to be commissioned in Minnesota.
The ship was officially christened in 2019 with the commissioning ceremony planned for spring 2021. The ceremony was delayed until this year.
As part of the commissioning event, the New Ulm Battery will be firing its cannons as part of a salute, the New Ulm Journal reports.
The New Ulm Battery was contacted in April to help with the ceremony. All three battery cannons will take part.
Sixteen battery members will take part in assisting a 19-gun salute.
It is rare for a Navy ship to be commissioned in a landlocked state. The ship will navigate the St. Lawrence Seaway to reach the open sea.
People interested in viewing the ceremony live may stream it at dvidshub.net/webcast/28516.
