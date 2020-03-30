NEW ULM — Phil Vorwerk, owner of United Commercial Upholstery, had a rough week recently when he had to lay off some employees as the market for his marine seat cushions and furniture fell amid the coronavirus crisis.
“I’ve been in business 35 years and that was the toughest week I ever had. I’ve always been proud of employing people.”
Now, UCU in New Ulm has pivoted its production to making protective face shields and isolation gowns for healthcare workers, allowing him to keep his remaining 45 employees busy and providing gear in high demand.
“We were watching all this when it started in New York and everyone was begging for stuff. At first we said, it’s too bad we aren’t set up for that. But then we said, we have the equipment, we have 30 sewing machines, we have the knowledge.”
But first he needed a pattern for a face shield and gown.
“We have a friend who works in an ER and we went over and got one from her and patterned it and started cutting them.”
Vorwerk’s regular suppliers didn’t have the clear vinyl for shields or other materials for gowns so they started checking with other suppliers. “We’re keeping our purchasing agent busy.”
They were able to find raw materials from a variety of suppliers, but Vorwerk said most suppliers are facing some shortages. “People that had two months of inventory on Monday were running out by Tuesday. That tells me there are a lot of others like us out there doing this. That’s heartening.”
For the isolation gowns, they use a laser cutter that seals the seams and then there is some sewing to do. “We can make 160 gowns an hour.”
Late this week they were focusing on the face shields. “We’re getting a lot of calls for them, mostly from Minnesota. A lot of calls are from nursing homes.”
“We can make a lot of them in a day. Right now the bottleneck is getting the clear vinyl for the shields.”
Vorwerk said they are pricing items to just cover their costs.
They continue to make some of their marine products, but it’s taken a back seat. “I think customers will understand if we have to delay some orders,” he said.
“We’re just glad we’re in a position to do this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.