Fifty years in the works, Bruce Lambrecht guided the Vietnam Veterans Memorial through its dedication at German Park in New Ulm.
The former New Ulm resident choked up as he spoke briefly, later earning a standing ovation from the hundreds who attended the Thursday ceremony. Six New Ulm High School graduates died in the war and were honored within the memorial and throughout the ceremony: Steven C. Seeman, Timothy E. Sullivan, Ricky A. Slander, Dennis W. Wellmann, Daniel W. Lloyd and Henry C. Polzin.
“This project has been a labor of love for the past 50 years,” Lambrecht said.
For many in the crowd, it was an historic day. It was not always an easy path to completion and Thursday afternoon’s dedication. While Lambrecht acknowledged the countless meetings he and others attended as New Ulm and Brown County officials discussed the final resting place for the memorial, there was always strong support for the project.
“We are part of a historic day in New Ulm that will live on forever,” master of ceremonies Jim Bartels told the crowd.
Bartels, a Sons of the American Legion member in New Ulm, repeated what has often been the story facing returning Vietnam War veterans, that they weren’t appreciated like veterans of other conflicts. The message this day was one of thanks.
“For many years, you know, we didn’t recognize the boys of Vietnam,” Bartels said, adding this memorial will be a lasting tribute. “We honor the six from New Ulm that gave their lives. We also recognize all Vietnam veterans.”
New Ulm Mayor Terry Sveine also said the lone debate about the memorial was as to where it should be located, agreeing that final consensus found German Park to be the proper place for it.
Sveine told of his first journey to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., when he randomly pointed to a name on the sprawling black wall. It was that of Sgt. Sullivan.
“I feel I have a special connection to him now,” Sveine said. “With his name on this monument, I won’t have to go to Washington again to see him.”
At age 94, Gold Star Mother Cleo Polzin, mother of Cpl. Polzin, took the slow walk from the German Park Amphitheater to the memorial, alongside her daughter Mary and two National Guards personnel, Sgt. Stephanie Wurtzberger and 1st Lt. Carter Eich. Wurtzberger and Eich had also earned the honor of officially unveiling the memorial, ceremoniously removing the tarps.
Rick Prescott, who designed the memorial, spoke of the significance of the two 6-foot by 3-foot Mesabi Granite slabs that stand tall amid the six individual granite benches that honor the fallen servicemen. He said three significant concepts were part of the memorial plan: Remember and honor the six New Ulm servicemen who died in Vietnam; remember and honor all who served and their families; and offer “a glimpse of the war” to those who might know little about it.
The two tall granite slabs symbolize both “strength and vulnerability,” Prescott said, and appear “like brothers, trying to tell their story.”
Each bench is inscribed with the fallen serviceman's name, his NUHS graduation date and special words offered by each respective family. The tall slabs include a map of Vietnam at the time of the war, as well as the six servicemen’s names, birth years and years when they died in the war.
“All died very young, not long after graduating from New Ulm High School,” Prescott said.
So the engraved words: “We were young. We have died. Remember us.”
