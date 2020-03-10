NEW ULM — Steven Condon gave heart-wrenching, sometimes graphic testimony about sexual abuse by a priest when he was a young boy during a court hearing Tuesday as Bishop John LeVoir of the New Ulm Diocese listened solemnly.
While a judge was about to approve a financial settlement for abuse victims, Condon said no amount of compensation could make up "for the baggage we survivors had to carry the past 50 years."
He said no one was there to turn to to talk about the abuse he suffered from the priest.
"I will always have visions of his exposed penis," Condon said, along with always having visions of his own uncovered genitals being fondled.
"And worst of all, my story is not the worst."
He said being unable to share the abuse with anyone only made his suffering and emotional problems worse.
"I was being punished for the sins of others ... Our cries fell on deaf ears."
End of long process
Three years after the Diocese of New Ulm filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Kressel on Tuesday approved a plan that provides for a payment of over $34 million for sexual abuse survivors and the implementation of future child protection protocols in the diocese.
The judge brought the final court hearing in the case to the Brown County Courthouse in New Ulm where the diocese is headquartered.
Attorney Jeff Anderson, who represents 75 of the 93 victims, said there will be a "fair and prompt" distribution of the settlement." He praised abuse victims who came forward.
"It's a testament to them and their courage in standing up. They really required the diocese and the bishop to do a cleanup that was rigorous and (the diocese) is better because of it," he said.
"It's progress, and I feel proud to stand with them."
The diocese earlier agreed to forward all the names of credibly accused priests and to turn over files related to the priests to Anderson's law firm.
Bishop's apology
LeVoir took the stand and made a statement while about 15 abuse survivors and their supporters stood in the gallery.
"I apologize once again on behalf of the diocese and the Catholic Church and ask for your forgiveness for not only what was done to you and taken from you, but for the betrayal of those entrusted with ministering within the church."
He lauded the victims for stepping forward to force an issue he said the church failed to admit to and address.
"We should have taken responsibility and shared the truth of what we did on our own."
LeVoir said the church is a safe place for children and young people, and he pledged to rigorously enforce protocols outlined in the settlement to protect the young.
Among the protocols is a pledge that law enforcement will be immediately contacted when there is substantial evidence or credible evidence that a priest has abused.
"This is our responsibility, not as a one-time obligation or as a simple set of requirements to meet, but as an ongoing commitment to answering the call to protect all God's children and firmly establish and maintain safe environments through church ministry," LeVoir said.
During victim impact statements, Mary Nelson, of Marshall, told the court she was too young to understand what was being done to her when she was sexually abused as a girl.
She said the abuse led to lifelong problems, including an inability to form solid relationships, even with her own children.
She said her abuser was sent on to other parishes and eventually he was sent to work at an orphanage in Guatemala, even though the church knew he was a child predator.
"I don't know how this happened. It was systemic in the Catholic Church."
She looked at LeVoir and said the safety protocols the diocese is implementing need to always be followed.
"Bishop, you seem very sincere in making this happen," Nelson said.
Settlement details
When the diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2017, 21 priests who served in the diocese were credibly accused of sexual abuse, with the majority of accusations stemming from the 1950s to 1970s. However, lawsuits against the diocese accused about 90 priests of sexually abusing 101 victims.
In June 2019, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved a plan that would put money in a trust to pay $34 million to 93 of the victims as part of a settlement.
The trust will be funded by the diocese, parishes and settling insurers. An independent trustee will distribute the proceeds to the survivors and for fees for their attorneys.
The diocese insurance companies will pay $26 million into the trust, the diocese $7 million and the more than 60 parishes in the diocese will add another $1 million.
LeVoir said the diocese sold property and mortgaged the New Ulm Pastoral Center to raise the $7 million.
The dozens of lawsuits filed against the dioceses happened after the state Legislature in 2013 enacted the Minnesota Child Victims’ Act, which eliminated certain statutes of limitation to civil cases involving sexual abuse. For three years, it allowed victims who were sexually abused when they were younger than 18 to bring a civil lawsuit for damages regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.
The diocese covers 15 counties in western Minnesota including Nicollet County and the cities of North Mankato, New Ulm, Willmar, Hutchinson and Marshall.
