Driver who killed pedestrian charged
NEW ULM — A driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in New Ulm last fall is now charged with a misdemeanor.
Blake Ryan Jarve, 21, of New Ulm, was charged with misdemeanor failure to yield to a pedestrian Monday in Brown County District Court.
Jarve struck Roger Saxton, 70, Sept. 26, as Saxton crossed Broadway at 12th South Street. Saxton died at the scene.
Jarve told investigators he did not see Saxton, according to the court complaint.
Saxton was one of two pedestrians fatally struck in New Ulm last fall.
Tammy Lynn Waibel, of New Ulm, who killed Craig L. Schmidt, 63, as he crossed Broadway, was charged with two misdemeanors in May.
Medallion hunt kicks off in N. Mankato
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato’s 120th Anniversary Medallion Hunt has opened to clue solvers and gold piece searchers.
The person who finds the medallion is eligible for a one-year pass to the Spring Lake Park swimming facility on public property in North Mankato.
The 3D object measures 13/4 inches across. On the back of the medallion are instructions necessary for the finder to follow so the prize may be claimed.
No climbing or digging is necessary to locate the medallion that has been hidden on public property.
Clues will be announced on the city’s website and its social media accounts at 9 a.m. daily until the medallion is found.
The hunt’s first clue — released Monday morning — reads:
“One, two, three, are you ready to play?
A Stroll Through North Mankato History
Each and every day!”
Death Cab for Cutie moved to Civic Center
MANKATO — The Death Cab for Cutie concert scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to the Mankato Civic Center Grand Hall.
The concert was originally scheduled to be at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater but was moved due to the threat of inclement weather. Tickets will still be valid at the new location and the show starts at 7 p.m.
