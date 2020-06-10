When Dr. Ann Vogel describes her hometown, it’s clear she’s proud of New Ulm’s green spaces.
“We have lots and lots of parks. At least two-thirds of them are developed while some have been set aside for development.”
Urban open spaces have been intrinsic to New Ulm since its founding in the mid-1850s. As European immigrants designed their new town on the Minnesota frontier, they made sure to include several parks in its original plat.
The city with a population just under 13,500 continues to provide plenty of open areas where residents can gather to enjoy activities such as outdoor concerts and baseball games, as well as picnics on hillside spots with great views of the Minnesota River Valley. New Ulm ranks in the state’s top 10 communities for per capita spending on parks and recreation systems.
“We have 40 parks on 350 acres of land,” said Parks and Recreation Director Tom Schmitz.
He credits two organizations involved during the city’s founding, the German Land Society and the Turnvereins.
“They saw the value of recreation, green spaces and natural resources,” he said.
Schmitz is responsible for the maintenance and upgrades to New Ulm’s green spaces as well as several indoor facilities. He oversees the department’s 90 employees. Lately, he has also been keeping an eye on construction crews working at several sites in the city.
A 0.5% local sales tax is being used for Reinvest New Ulm projects, known as RENU. Progress on these undertakings are at various stages: the expansion of the city’s recreation center, additions to an 80-year-old baseball field and upgrades to city property surrounding a 102-foot monument honoring New Ulm’s German heritage.
“The authorized sales tax amount is $14.8 million,” Schmitz said, explaining the RENU funds that are separated from his annual budget. “2020’s is the largest annual budget we’ve had — $4.7 million.”
New Ulm’s first local sales tax was enacted in the 1990s.
When voters were asked in 2016 if the local sales tax should be expanded to help pay for park projects, 70% were agreeable, Schmitz said.
Donations are helping foot the bill for new projects such as a splash pad to provide children with water recreation at North Park, which lacks a swimming pool. Private contributions totaling $900,000 — added to $300,000 in city funds not provided by RENU — are being used to build an outdoor concert venue in New Ulm’s central park.
About 23 years ago, members of The Friends of German Park began to raise funds for a variety of improvement projects.
“The amphitheater is the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle,” said Vogel, a longtime member of the group.
Friends of German Park continues to seek donations to help fund the ADA-accessible, 550-seat venue where “all kinds of music” will be performed, Vogel said. She is looking forward to the return of concerts by the Concord Singers as well as possible new park entertainment such as Shakespeare in the Park and movies shown on a big outdoor screen.
“We are going to have a lot to celebrate at the end of this thing (COVID-19),” she said.
German Park Amphitheater, originally slated for completion this fall, is expected to be ready to go in August. The coronavirus pandemic has played a part in why the project is ahead of schedule this year, Schmitz said. Crews haven’t had to deal with crowds and related factors.
Access to the Hermann the German monument at Hermann Heights will not be available until a parking lot/retaining wall project is completed.
Schmitz looks forward to the time when the monument is open to the public, the new amphitheater’s seats are filled, and baseball games resume at Johnson Park. New Ulm, along with Springfield, is supposed to host the annual state amateur baseball tournament at summer’s end for the first time since 1990.
“Tourism is extremely important to our economy and our sustainability,” he said. “Each (park) attracts its own group of enthusiasts. As for the numbers, baseball and all the other athletic games bring in huge crowds.”
New Ulm’s numerous beer fests also are tourist draws.
Sarah Warmka’s first-ever visit to New Ulm 10 years ago was to check out Bockfest. Curiosity to try German brews prompted the then-St. Cloud resident and her husband to make a 180-mile round-trip drive.
The newlyweds fell in love with the picturesque town and its quality of life, she said.
Within a few years, the couple moved to New Ulm. Warmka is now director of marketing for New Ulm’s chamber of commerce and convention/visitors bureau.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions and park closures due to construction, New Ulm has lots of activities to be enjoyed by residents and tourists, she said: the Glockenspiel (a large historic clock with moving figures), historical monuments and The Way of the Cross, a steep hillside climb with several spots designed for meditation along the path.
“We’re not crowded like metro areas, and there’s plenty of open spaces and nature to explore.”
Schmitz said he expects 20 years from now residents will again renew the local sales tax. And by then, he’ll be one of the regulars enjoying New Ulm’s improved and expanded community center/senior center.
