NEW ULM — A patient at the New Ulm Medical Center allegedly assaulted a doctor and a police officer.
Wesley James Lodes, 35, of New Ulm, was charged with felony assault on a police officer and felony assault on hospital personnel Friday in Brown County District Court.
Police were called after Lodes reportedly tried to flee the hospital while in a state of paranoia on March 21. He would not comply with commands and fought with a doctor and a New Ulm police officer as they restrained him, the court complaint says.
The officer was punched in the cheek, causing redness. The doctor had a mild abrasion from being kicked in the arm.
Lodes also reportedly coughed intentionally in a nurse's face and stated he wanted to infect the people in the room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.