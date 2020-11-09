NEW ULM — A man allegedly threatened to murder a nurse and her family while he was being restrained for erratic and aggressive behavior at the New Ulm Medical Center.
Shawn Ryan McCann, 39, of Hopkins, reportedly became aggressive in an ambulance and got into the driver's cab early Sunday morning, according to a court complaint. He refused to get out of the ambulance cab until threatened with a stun gun, refused to give his name and was speaking nonsense.
McCann agreed to go to the hospital but then resumed acting erratically and aggressively and had to be restrained.
He allegedly told one nurse he was going to murder her and her entire family. The nurse said she has worked with many mentally ill patients and McCann was one of the scariest.
McCann was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct Monday in Brown County District Court.
