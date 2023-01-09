NEW ULM — No one was injured in a house fire Sunday evening in New Ulm, but the lone occupant was transported to the hospital following the incident, according to a New Ulm Fire Department press release.
New Ulm firefighters, police and an ambulance responded to the call at 5:42 p.m. reporting a house fire at 1111 South Franklin St. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the building.
A neighbor had assisted the woman in getting out of the house, the press release said. No condition report was available for the unnamed woman.
The fire originated in the kitchen; however, its cause is still under investigation. Flames and smoke heavily damaged the house.
Fire crews had the fire under control in fewer than 30 minutes and were on scene for about 90 minutes. Smoke detectors were present and working.
