NEW ULM — A New Ulm man is accused of choking a woman and trapping her in a room by nailing the door shut.
Travis Dale Mellen, 37, was charged with felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call Monday in Brown County District Court.
A woman called police Sunday and said Mellen repeatedly shoved and choked her. Mellen then took her phone when she tried to call 911, pushed her into a room and nailed the door shut, according to a court complaint. The woman said Mellen ran when she forced the door open.
Mellen denied the accusations and said the woman took his phone and keys. When asked why a door appeared to have been nailed shut, he told police a landlord had previously nailed it shut while using the apartment for storage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.