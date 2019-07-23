NEW ULM — A 28-year-old New Ulm man was charged Monday with fleeing an officer, a felony, and driving with a canceled license, a gross misdemeanor, after police caught him allegedly speeding through town.
Patrick Jerry Moses Jr. was driving 55 mph on Broadway Avenue, a 30-mph road, in New Ulm just after midnight July 1 when officers tried to stop him close to the 6th Street North intersection, according to a court complaint. Moses allegedly stopped and then quickly accelerated away from police.
Officers saw him drive off the road on Broadway Avenue past 16th Street, as the road curved. They later found him stuck inside his rolled-over vehicle on an embankment east of the railroad tracks near the road.
Moses received treatment from police and an ambulance service.
